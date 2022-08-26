Russian Media: the Kremlin has determined the preliminary date of the “referendums” — September 14. But it will be held only in the occupied Donbas

The Kremlin decided on a preliminary date for holding so-called "referendums" on joining Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Currently. It is called September 14.

Verstka writes about this with reference to its own sources.

At the same time, on this date, there are still plans to hold pseudo-voting in the territory of only two Ukrainian regions — Luhansk and Donetsk. In addition, the Russians control only about 60% of the Donetsk region.

According to sources, the Kremlin wants to reverse this process "as soon as possible", since the situation both on the front and ideologically has stalled. They admit that the war is not going according to plan, and it was expected that at least Donetsk and Luhansk regions will be occupied for several months.

That is why the Kremlin wants to hold so-called "referendums", because people in Russia are beginning to pay more attention to sanctions and rising prices, and interest in war is declining. According to internal polls of the Russian authorities, about 50-60% of Russians support the war, but recently this figure has stopped growing and has a downward trend.

The expected results of such "referendums" are also quite vague. Ideally, in Russia, they strive to achieve the indicator "80 for 80" — 80% for joining the Russian Federation and 80% turnout.

"Our interlocutor suggested that these goals can also change, and the results can be "fixed" with the help of tampering, if the first person wants it. The overarching task of referendums is to demonstrate the absolute confidence of the population of the territories that they want to join Russia," the newspaper writes.

There is another problem — not the best preparation for holding such "referendums". Thatʼs because the residents of the occupied Donbas are constantly faced with basic problems — with food, electricity, security and heat. The publicationʼs sources estimate readiness for pseudo-voting in Luhansk region at 60%, and in Donetsk region at 40%. However, all "electoral structures" are kept on alert so that, in the event of receiving a command, "referendums" can be held as quickly as possible.

As for other occupied regions, the option of holding "referendums" is currently not being considered there. Perhaps the Kremlin will want to hold them later. Here everything will depend on the situation at the front.

In Russia, they want these "referendums" to mark the beginning of Putinʼs presidential election campaign. Elections in Russia are scheduled for March 2024. At the same time, the attitude of Russians towards the authorities is declining, and there are no military successes at the front — therefore, with the help of "referendums", they want to achieve the so-called "Crimean effect" and sharply raise their ratings.