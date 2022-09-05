Bayraktar drones, which were collected by the Serhiy Prytula Foundation, arrived in Ukraine

Three Bayraktar TB2 drones, for which the Serhiy Prytula Foundation collected funds, and the Turkish company Baykar Makina decided to give them away for free, arrived in Ukraine
General Director of Baykar Makina Haluk Bayraktar told Ukrinform about this at the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO 2022).
"We delivered Bayraktar to Ukraine under the Lithuanian promotion and have already delivered three Bayraktar drones under the Prytula promotion. They are already in Ukraine," Bayraktar said.
- On June 24, volunteer Serhiy Prytula reported that in three days, Ukrainians collected 600 million hryvnias through donations to purchase four Bayraktar drones. After that, the Baykar company announced that it would give three Bayraktar TB2s to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge.
- On June 18, Prytula reported that the money for Bayraktar TB2, collected by Ukrainians, was spent on the satellite. The ICEYE company will provide the government of Ukraine with all the capabilities of one of its search and rescue satellites, which are already in orbit. The SAR satellite will be operated by ICEYE. In addition, ICEYE will provide access to its group of SAR satellites, which will allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to receive radar satellite images of critical locations with a high frequency of overflights. The satellite will remain the property of Ukraine until the end of its work in orbit.