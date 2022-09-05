Bayraktar drones, which were collected by the Serhiy Prytula Foundation, arrived in Ukraine

Three Bayraktar TB2 drones, for which the Serhiy Prytula Foundation collected funds, and the Turkish company Baykar Makina decided to give them away for free, arrived in Ukraine

General Director of Baykar Makina Haluk Bayraktar told Ukrinform about this at the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO 2022).

"We delivered Bayraktar to Ukraine under the Lithuanian promotion and have already delivered three Bayraktar drones under the Prytula promotion. They are already in Ukraine," Bayraktar said.