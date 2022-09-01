MDI: Russian troops shelled Energodar and the ZNPP — one of the power units at the station was shut down. The IAEA mission is expected there

Russian troops shelled Energodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on the day of the visit of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI).

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a group of Russian K-52 attack helicopters struck residential areas of the city. The occupiers also fired mortars in the immediate vicinity of the ZNPP and nuclear reactors.

"Today, the Mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), led by its head, Rafael Grossi, is to begin at the ZNPP. The morning shelling is part of a plan to provoke the mission, the purpose of which is to create the desired image for the Kremlin. "Obviously, the occupiers will traditionally try to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling the station and civilians," the MDI believes.

"Energoatom" stated that due to the Russian mortar shelling, the emergency protection was activated — the operating fifth power unit was shut down.

In addition, the projectiles damaged the backup power supply line of the 330 kV power plant for its own needs. In the transition mode, the second power unit was left without electricity — diesel generators were started there.

The mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov, also reported on the mortar shelling.

"Since five oʼclock in the morning, constant mortar shelling of the city has not stopped. Automatic queues can be heard," he wrote.

According to Orlov, it is already known that the Russians targeted several civilian objects. There are victims. Information about them is currently being clarified.