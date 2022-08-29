The IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP: 14 specialists will focus on three tasks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported the details of the mission of the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, said that the mission included 14 international experts, headed by the Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi. The delegation has already left Vienna and is due to arrive in Kyiv today, August 29. The mission is expected to start work at the ZNPP in the next few days.

The mission will focus on three main tasks — physical protection of the station, nuclear safety and guarantees of non-proliferation of nuclear materials.

"As [Foreign Affairs Minister] Dmytro Kuleba emphasized, Russia must immediately demilitarize the facility, withdraw military units, equipment, and employees of the "Rosatom" and return control of the ZNPP to the government of Ukraine. We expect that the IAEA will play an important role in achieving this goal," said Nikolenko.