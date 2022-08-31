Russian troops shelled Enerhodar. Today, an IAEA mission is passing through the city to the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian troops shelled Energodar.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol district administration, said that this is a provocation and the Russians want to create a picture for the IAEA commission, which is going through the city today to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The purpose of this action is to create a suitable picture for the IAEA commission and to form a pool of local residents who will report to the commission under media cameras about the shelling of the city from our side of the reservoir. Do you remember the crucified boy in panties? The same, only now they are trying to put "panties" on the residents of Enerhodar," he wrote in Telegram.

The mayor of Enerhodar published a photo of the city hall building that was fired upon.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, hopes that as a result of the visit of the IAEA mission led by its Director General Raphael Grossi, the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and Enerhodar will be demilitarized, and Russian troops and equipment will leave the station, as well as Rosatom employees.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the conclusions and recommendations of the mission will be implemented when the station is returned to Ukrainian control. He also emphasized the need to create a security zone around the station.