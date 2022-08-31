The occupiers gave the IAEA mission one day at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Today, August 31, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency left Kyiv for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is captured by Russian troops. There they have to assess the situation and establish a permanent representation.

However, as "RBK" reports, the occupiers gave the mission one day to work.

Evgeny Balytskyi, the so-called head of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia, said that the mission should "get to know the operation of the station."

"The program of the visit is designed for one day. They have to review the operation of the station in one day. Those elements that they will say can be looked at in the process," he said, adding that the mission would go to the station through occupied Vasylivka and Energodar.