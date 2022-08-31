The occupiers gave the IAEA mission one day at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Today, August 31, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency left Kyiv for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is captured by Russian troops. There they have to assess the situation and establish a permanent representation.
However, as "RBK" reports, the occupiers gave the mission one day to work.
Evgeny Balytskyi, the so-called head of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia, said that the mission should "get to know the operation of the station."
"The program of the visit is designed for one day. They have to review the operation of the station in one day. Those elements that they will say can be looked at in the process," he said, adding that the mission would go to the station through occupied Vasylivka and Energodar.
- On August 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that 14 specialists of the IAEA mission will focus on three tasks at ZASE — physical protection of the station, nuclear safety and guarantees of non-proliferation of nuclear materials.
- On the same day, the Russian occupiers announced that they had shelled the roof of the Zaporizhzhya NPP special building, publishing a photo with holes in the roof. The Maxar company published satellite images of the NPP, which also show damage to the roof. The damaged building is located next to a nuclear reactor. Forests are burning near the NPP.