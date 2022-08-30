Politico: Biden administration asks for $1 billion to buy weapons for Taiwan

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden plans to send a request to Congress for the allocation of $1.1 billion. The funds are planned to be spent on the purchase of weapons for Taiwan.

Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources.

According to sources, the package should include about 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles. Also, $600 million will go to radar maintenance.

Congress is expected to approve the funds, but the process could be delayed due to the U.S. holiday season.