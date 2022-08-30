Elon Musk invited the testimony of the former head of Twitterʼs security service against the company. He claimed to hide the bots

American businessman Elon Musk subpoenaed Twitterʼs former head of security, Peter Zatko, to testify against the company. Zatko, who was fired in early 2022, previously accused the company of withholding bot data and lax security.

Reuters writes about it.

Zatko is scheduled to testify in a U.S. court on September 9. Musk asks that he share materials about spam accounts and Twitterʼs attempts to hide security flaws, which may indicate illegal activity of the company.

Zatko has yet to respond to the subpoena, but if he testifies, Musk will have plenty of grounds for further lawsuits.