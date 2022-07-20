The court ordered an accelerated trial of the case against Elon Musk in the case of Twitter

The Chancery Court of Delaware (USA) ruled in favor of Twitter Inc. and agreed to an accelerated trial of the case regarding the purchase of the company by Elon Musk, writes CNBC.

The trial was scheduled for October and will last five days.

In court, the companyʼs lawyer, Bill Savitt, argued that a speedy review was necessary, saying that only this would stop the damage Twitter suffered due to the uncertainty of Elon Musk closing the deal.

Muskʼs lawyer, Andrew Rossman, insisted that the accelerated schedule is absolutely not suitable for his team, because Max wants to check the number of spam accounts on Twitter, and it takes more time to do that.

In addition, Rossman accused the company of continuing to keep secret the real data about the number of real users of the network.