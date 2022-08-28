US warships have passed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since Pelosiʼs visit

Two US Navy warships passed through the Taiwan Strait, the first such operation since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosiʼs visit to Taiwan.

This is reported by Reuters.

The US Navy said the cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam are conducting an ongoing operation in the Taiwan Strait. Such events usually last from eight to 12 hours, under the close supervision of the Chinese military.

"These [US] ships passed through the strait in a corridor outside the territorial sea of any coastal state," the US Navy said.