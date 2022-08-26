The mayor of Melitopol: the occupiers brought 10 chemical laboratories to the city to save themselves from the consequences in the event of an accident at the ZNPP

The Russians brought ten chemical laboratories to Melitopol to save their military leadership from radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, informed about this in his own Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, the Russians plan to use these chemical laboratories to save their officers and generals in the event of radiation emissions at the ZNPP. The laboratories were located on the territory of one of the city hospitals.