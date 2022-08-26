The mayor of Melitopol: the occupiers brought 10 chemical laboratories to the city to save themselves from the consequences in the event of an accident at the ZNPP

The Russians brought ten chemical laboratories to Melitopol to save their military leadership from radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, informed about this in his own Telegram channel.
According to Fedorov, the Russians plan to use these chemical laboratories to save their officers and generals in the event of radiation emissions at the ZNPP. The laboratories were located on the territory of one of the city hospitals.
- On March 4, 2022, the occupiers captured Energodar and the ZNPP near the city. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the third largest in the world. Despite the occupation, it still worked in the unified energy system of Ukraine.
- On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the engineers of the station said that the fire of the occupiers on the NPP is being adjusted by Rosatom employees. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chornobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine — PL-750 kV ZNPP — Dniprovska. Energoatom reported that this happened due to fires at the Zaporizhzhia TPP ash pits as a result of shelling by the Russian military. These fires were recorded by a satellite.