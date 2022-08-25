”A mockery of justice.” The American Embassy issued a statement regarding the pseudo-tribunal over the defenders of Mariupol

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine called the pseudo-tribunal, which the Russians are going to hold against the defenders of Mariupol, "a mockery of justice."
The statement was published on August 25.
"By planning so-called "tribunals" in Russian-controlled Mariupol against Ukrainian defenders, the Kremlin is trying to deflect responsibility for Putinʼs war of aggression and divert attention from compelling evidence of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The planned show trials are illegitimate and a mockery of justice.
"All servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including domestic and foreign volunteers included in the Armed Forces, have the right to prisoner of war status in accordance with the Geneva Conventions," the American Embassy noted.
- On August 2, the Supreme Court of Russia recognized the "Azov" regiment as a terrorist organization. Azovʼs activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia. The meeting was held in closed session.
- In occupied Mariupol, after that, the Russians began to prepare a show "trial" of captured Ukrainian military personnel. It was planned for August 24. The leader of the "DPR" and the Kremlin media have not yet announced the start of the trial. They are generally silent on this matter.
- In the evening of August 24, it became known that in Mariupol the occupiers are keeping the quarter with the Philharmonic Hall closed for the second day in a row. Employees of the Philharmonic were ordered not to go to work, and in the morning three buses accompanied by five KAMAZ trucks with military personnel drove up to the building. It is not known who was on the bus, at the same time the public under the control of the occupation authorities reported that the philharmonic hall had been mined and that at least one explosive device had been found there.