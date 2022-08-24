Courthouse over “Azov”: the Mariupol Philharmonic was “mined”, the Russians may be preparing provocations

In Mariupol, for the second day in a row, the occupiers have closed the quarter with the Philharmonic building, where they set up cages for a pseudo-tribunal over the captured soldiers of the Azov regiment from Azovstal.

This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, citing his own sources.

According to him, yesterday the employees of the Philharmonic were ordered not to go to work, and in the morning three buses accompanied by five KamAZ vehicles with military personnel drove up to the building. It is not known who was on the bus, at the same time the public under the control of the occupation authorities reported that the philharmonic hall had been mined and that at least one explosive device had been found there.

Andryushchenkoʼs sources point to the possible preparation of the information space for another provocation by the Russians with the participation of the "Azovs". "Actual demining in conditions of strict security measures in and around the Philharmonic building is simply impossible," he notes.