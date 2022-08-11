The mayor of Mariupol: Russians want to hold a show trial of prisoners on the Independence Day

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, stated on the air of a telethon that the Russian invaders are preparing a mock trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol on August 24.
"Our pearl [chamber philharmonic hall], where only cultural events took place, is being turned into a place of "performance" called the trial of our prisoners of war, of whom, unfortunately, there are many in the prisons that their occupiers created around Mariupol," the mayor stated.
According to him, there are more than 10 000 Ukrainians in prisons, including many military personnel.
"The occupiers want to hold their Sabbath in Mariupol somewhere on our holiday, the Independence Day," Boychenko added and emphasized that the invaders are considering other dates as well.
The Russians may resort to such a step due to the lack of victories at the front.
- Mariupol was defended for 82 days, the defenders of the city concentrated the enemyʼs forces at the Azovstal plant until the last, in order to buy time for the Armed Forces in other directions and positions. On May 16, the evacuation of soldiers from the plant began. They were transported to occupied Olenivka, where later the Russians committed a terrorist attack, killing 43 prisoners. Currently, the occupiers are taking the surviving vehicles, as well as steel and various equipment, from Mariupol to Donetsk. Meanwhile, no one cares about the improvement of the city.
- On August 2, the Supreme Court of Russia recognized the "Azov" regiment as a terrorist organization. Azovʼs activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia. The meeting was held in closed session.
