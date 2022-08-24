Ukraine received a $3 billion grant from the United States

On August 24, the United States of America transferred $3 billion to the state budget of Ukraine in the form of a non-refundable grant.
This was reported by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.
Funds will arrive in Ukraine through the mechanism of the World Bank.
"I am grateful to our American partners and the World Bank team for their strong support to Ukraine. Grant assistance is a significant gift for our country on the Independence Day of Ukraine," said Serhii Marchenko.
- On August 19, the US Department of Defense announced a new $755 million aid package. It will have ammunition for HIMARS, 16 105 mm howitzers and 36 thousand shells for them, 15 ScanEagle drones, HARM anti-location missiles, a thousand TOW heavy anti-tank missiles and a thousand Javelin anti-tank systems.
- In addition, the Pentagon reported that the USA will hand over NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in two to three months.
- The publication Politico wrote that the USA plans to provide Ukraine with Excalibur artillery shells.