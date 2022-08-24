Ukraine received a $3 billion grant from the United States

On August 24, the United States of America transferred $3 billion to the state budget of Ukraine in the form of a non-refundable grant.

This was reported by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.

Funds will arrive in Ukraine through the mechanism of the World Bank.

"I am grateful to our American partners and the World Bank team for their strong support to Ukraine. Grant assistance is a significant gift for our country on the Independence Day of Ukraine," said Serhii Marchenko.