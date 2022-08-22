The property of “Channel 4” was transferred to the State Agency of Ukraine on Cinema. Earlier, it belonged to the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov

The Agency for Search and Management of Assets (ARMA) transferred the property of "Channel 4" to the disposal of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema. Earlier, this channel belonged to the traitorous MP, Oleksiy Kovaliov.
This is stated in the release published on Derzhkinoʼs website.
Thus, ARMA de jure completed the procedure of confiscating the asset and transferring it to the needs of the state. From now on, the information resource and property worth more than UAH 18.5 million belongs to Ukraine.
- On June 22, in the occupied part of the Kherson oblast, in the city of Hola Prystan, an attempt was made on a blacksmith — his car was blown up. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that a "certain action" was taken in relation to Kovaliov. Later, he appeared on video and declared about "sabotage by the Ukrainian special services."
- On July 4, Kovaliov received the position of "deputy chairman for agriculture" in the occupation government of the Kherson oblast.
- On July 6, he was informed of suspicion of treason. Later, the court chose a preventive measure for him. Kovaliov is currently wanted. According to the courtʼs decision, his property was seized — shares in the authorized capital of three legal entities, bank accounts and the property of Interradio, the Ukrainian information and entertainment Channel 4.
- On August 18, management of “Channel 4” was transferred to the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).