The property of “Channel 4” was transferred to the State Agency of Ukraine on Cinema. Earlier, it belonged to the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov

The Agency for Search and Management of Assets (ARMA) transferred the property of "Channel 4" to the disposal of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema. Earlier, this channel belonged to the traitorous MP, Oleksiy Kovaliov.

This is stated in the release published on Derzhkinoʼs website.

Thus, ARMA de jure completed the procedure of confiscating the asset and transferring it to the needs of the state. From now on, the information resource and property worth more than UAH 18.5 million belongs to Ukraine.