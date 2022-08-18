“Channel 4” was transferred to ARMA management. It belonged to the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov

Management of “Channel 4”, which belonged to the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov, was transferred to the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).
The State Bureau of Investigation reported this on August 18.
In July, the court seized Kovaliovʼs property — shares in the authorized capital of three legal entities and bank accounts. The property of the Interradio company — the Ukrainian information and entertainment “Channel 4” — was also seized. The total property value of Kovaliovʼs property exceeds 18.5 million hryvnias, all seized property, including the TV channel, was handed over to ARMA.
- On June 22, in the occupied part of the Kherson oblast, in the city of Hola Prystan, an attempt was made on a blacksmith — his car was blown up. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that a "certain action" was taken in relation to Kovaliov. Later, he appeared on video and declared about "sabotage by the Ukrainian special services."
- On July 4, Kovaliov received the position of "deputy chairman for agriculture" in the occupation government of the Kherson oblast.
- On July 6, he was informed of suspicion of treason. Later, the court chose a preventive measure for him. Kovaliov is currently wanted.