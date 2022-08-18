“Channel 4” was transferred to ARMA management. It belonged to the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov

Management of “Channel 4”, which belonged to the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov, was transferred to the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).

The State Bureau of Investigation reported this on August 18.

In July, the court seized Kovaliovʼs property — shares in the authorized capital of three legal entities and bank accounts. The property of the Interradio company — the Ukrainian information and entertainment “Channel 4” — was also seized. The total property value of Kovaliovʼs property exceeds 18.5 million hryvnias, all seized property, including the TV channel, was handed over to ARMA.