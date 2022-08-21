News

Taiwan said that five Chinese planes flew over the middle line of the Taiwan Strait

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Taiwanʼs Ministry of Defense said five Chinese planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan from mainland China.

This is reported by Reuters.

The agency also noted that on Sunday, August 21, five Chinese ships and 12 aircraft were discovered operating around Taiwan. Of these aircraft, five violated the line between Taiwan and China, which was defined in 1955.