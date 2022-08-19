Germany transferred three more Gepard installations and 11 M113 transporters to Ukraine. Vulcano shells are next

Germany handed Ukraine three more anti-aircraft Gepard self-propelled guns (12 already handed over) and 11 M113 tracked armored personnel carriers (33 units already handed over). In addition, the Ukrainian troops received a thousand dry rations.

This is stated in the updated list of weapons for Ukraine, which is published on the website of the German government.

Separately, the list includes weapons that are being prepared for shipment to Ukraine. In the list:

twenty 70-mm rocket launchers with 2,000 missiles, which are equipped with laser guidance. Installations are intended for mounting on pickup trucks;

1,592 shells for artillery caliber 155 mm;

255 Vulcano shells for 155 mm artillery, which can be guided by GPS and hit targets at a distance of 70-80 km (for Caesar, Krab and PzH 2000 self-propelled guns);

60,200 cartridges of 40 mm caliber;

6 lifting and transporting machines (forklifts);

40 units of updated anti-drone devices;

12 Bergepanzer 2 repair and evacuation vehicles based on the Leopard 1 tank, as well as 30 MG3 "bonecutter" machine guns for them;

It is noted that almost all of this equipment is currently at the production stage.