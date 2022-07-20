Lithuania will transfer additional M113 and M577 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense will soon hand over additional M113 and M577 armored personnel carriers, as well as ammunition, to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas stated this.

"In the near future, Lithuania will provide Ukraine with additional military support — M113 and M577 armored personnel carriers, which are very much needed by Ukraine, as well as ammunition necessary for the preparation of the reserve," Anusauskas said.

He added that his country offers to organize large-scale military training for the Armed Forces. Lithuania is ready to train military police officers (Military Law Enforcement Service) and demining specialists. In addition, the Lithuanian army will also promote the training of Ukrainian personnel in Great Britain by sending instructors there.

The minister reminded that Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with a batch of M113s, portable Stinger anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank equipment, body armor and helmets, 120 mm mortars, small arms, ammunition, thermal imagers, drones, anti-drones, surveillance radars, trucks, SUVs, as well as an attack drone Bayraktar TB2 with ammunition, which was bought with money raised by Lithuanians. In total, Lithuaniaʼs military aid already amounts to $123 million.