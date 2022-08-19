Reuters: Half of the combat aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were disabled after the explosions at the airbase in Crimea

Due to the explosions at the air base near the city of Saka in the occupied Crimea, which occurred on August 9, more than half of the combat aircraft of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia were disabled.
This was reported by an anonymous Western official to Reuters.
The official said that Ukraine is now consistently achieving "kinetic effects" deep behind Russian troops, and this is significantly undermining the logistical support of the Russians and exerting "significant psychological influence on the Russian leadership."
"We currently estimate that the events at the airfield on August 9 put more than half of the combat aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet out of service," the official said.
- On August 9, explosions rang out at the air base in Novofedorivka, near Sakami. There, the explosions destroyed the ammunition and aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The Washington Post wrote that the explosions could have been carried out by Ukrainian special forces.
- On August 12, the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain said that explosions at an air base in Crimea destroyed or seriously damaged five Su-24 fighter-bombers and three Su-30 multi-purpose fighters.