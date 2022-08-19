Reuters: Half of the combat aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were disabled after the explosions at the airbase in Crimea

Due to the explosions at the air base near the city of Saka in the occupied Crimea, which occurred on August 9, more than half of the combat aircraft of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia were disabled.

This was reported by an anonymous Western official to Reuters.

The official said that Ukraine is now consistently achieving "kinetic effects" deep behind Russian troops, and this is significantly undermining the logistical support of the Russians and exerting "significant psychological influence on the Russian leadership."

"We currently estimate that the events at the airfield on August 9 put more than half of the combat aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet out of service," the official said.