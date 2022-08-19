The State Inspectorate forbade the start-up of units of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, in which the Russians placed military equipment

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation has banned the start-up of power units No. 1 and No. 2 at the Zaporizhia NPP, where Russian troops have placed equipment and ammunition.

The regulator made changes to the licenses for the operation of these power units.

Operation of block No. 1 is allowed in the states of "fuel overload" — "cold stop", block No. 2 — in the state of "cold stop".

The nuclear reactors of the units will be silenced and will operate at low pressures and temperatures of the cooling water. Reactors in this state do not generate electricity and can remain in it indefinitely if connected to a power supply. If the power goes out, personnel will have 57 hours to disrupt the melting process.

The decision was made to secure the power units in case of non-standard situations due to the presence of Russian equipment in the machine rooms of the power units.