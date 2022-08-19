Russian troops are building and expanding the airfield in Lunints, Belarus

Russian troops are expanding the military base and airfield in Lunintsa, Brest Region, Belarus, which is located 50 kilometers from Rivne Region.

This was reported by the Belarusian "Radio Liberty" with reference to satellite images from August 7 of this year.

Before the invasion of Russian troops from the territory of Belarus, this airfield was a reserve and had no strategic importance. Lukashenko visited it in January, and a few days after his visit, the airfield was occupied by Russian troops. From this airfield, the Russians repeatedly bombarded Ukraine with missiles, and Russian aircraft carried out combat missions from there.

New satellite images show that the Russians are actively developing the airfield — they are clearing the area of the forest, building new facilities, including a military town, expanding warehouses, building barracks and hangars.

Satellite image of the airfield and base near Luninets from August 7, 2022.

Sources of journalists report that a few months ago the Luninets district executive committee received an order to build housing in the city for the families of Russian soldiers who will live there permanently.