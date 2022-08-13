Satellite images from the Belarusian airfield near Zyabrovka village confirmed that there was a fire on the runway

The Maxar company released satellite images of the Belarusian airfield near Zyabrovka village, where locals saw flashes and heard explosions on August 10. They show traces of a fire on the runway.

The company published the corresponding photos on its Twitter.

The consequences of the fire are visible both on the strip and on the ground nearby. They resemble the contours of the plane, but what exactly burned is unclear.

Several military trucks and the burnt remains of some equipment can also be seen around.