Satellite images from the Belarusian airfield near Zyabrovka village confirmed that there was a fire on the runway

The Maxar company released satellite images of the Belarusian airfield near Zyabrovka village, where locals saw flashes and heard explosions on August 10. They show traces of a fire on the runway.
The company published the corresponding photos on its Twitter.
The consequences of the fire are visible both on the strip and on the ground nearby. They resemble the contours of the plane, but what exactly burned is unclear.
Several military trucks and the burnt remains of some equipment can also be seen around.
- In Belarus, in the Gomel region, near the border with Ukraine, on the night of August 11, explosions were heard and flashes were seen. The Ministry of Defense explained it as "engine failure".
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine do not confirm the involvement of the Ukrainian military in the explosions at airfields in Crimea and Belarus. However, they are satisfied with the result.
- The monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" stated that after the explosions at the airfield "Zyabrovka" in the Gomel region of Belarus, some equipment stationed at and near the military airfield may have been destroyed. According to unconfirmed reports, a T-72 tank caught fire at night and detonated the ammunition, destroying approximately 10 rounds of ammo. In addition, the Defense Blog online magazine, citing its intelligence source, reported that a Russian illumination and guidance radar (RPN) 92Н6Е exploded at night in Zyabrovka.