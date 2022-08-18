The shutdown of power units at the ZNPP may lead to a “Fukushima scenario”

The shutdown of all power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP could lead to an accident like the one at the Japanese nuclear power plant "Fukushima-1" in 2011.

This was reported by the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine.

The shutdown of power units and the loss of all sources of electrical power can lead to the failure of cooling systems and damage to the active zone of the reactor installation, which will lead to the release of radioactive substances into the environment. The accident at Fukushima-1 took place under such a scenario. However, if the disaster in Japan occurred due to natural disasters, then at the ZNPP, it may occur due to the actions of Russian troops.

A nuclear power plant must have constant power for uninterrupted cooling of nuclear fuel in active zones of reactor installations and cooling of spent fuel in holding pools, as well as for maintaining control and management systems. These needs are met either by operating power units or by the external power supply. However, due to Russian shelling, three of the four lines that connect the NPP to the energy system of Ukraine have been damaged. In case of damage to the fourth line, the station will lose the ability to receive electricity for its own needs.

In case of such an emergency, the NPP has diesel generators, but they require a significant amount of fuel for long-term operation. The occupying forces can interfere with the supply of diesel, and after the loss of all power sources, the melting of nuclear fuel will begin. Next is the emission of radioactive substances.

"The development of emergency events at the ZNPP will not be limited to regional problems of Ukraine but may have cross-border consequences. Depending on the weather conditions, the radioactive cloud can be carried to the territory of Europe, or Russia and Belarus, which will lead to radioactive contamination of large areas," the State Inspectorate noted.