Russian planes hit the military airfield in Zhytomyr oblast with missiles

This afternoon, September 16, Russian planes hit the Zhytomyr Oblast military airfield with missiles, the Center Air Command reported.
At that time, an air alert sounded in the oblast. Then the head of the Zhytomyr oblast military administration Vitaliy Bunechko reported on a missile attack on the oblast, which resulted in no casualties. He pointed out that the Russians fired two missiles from the territory of Belarus.
The command confirmed the launch of missiles from Belarus. Russian aircraft, believed to be Su-34 fighter-bombers, fired two X-59 guided missiles that hit the runway and damaged several vehicles. The personnel were not injured, as they hid in time in the shelter.
- On August 15, the monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" reported that Russia is accumulating significant forces in Belarus for a massive missile attack on Ukraine, which may take place in the coming Sundays.
- In addition, Russia is increasing the number of military helicopters near Ukraine. 360 helicopters and 430 enemy aircraft are based around.
- On August 16, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded an increase in flights of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, Mi-24 attack helicopters, and Ka-52 helicopters from the territories of Belarus, Russia, and occupied Crimea adjacent to Ukraine. There were almost 150 departures per day.