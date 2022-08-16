Russian planes hit the military airfield in Zhytomyr oblast with missiles

This afternoon, September 16, Russian planes hit the Zhytomyr Oblast military airfield with missiles, the Center Air Command reported.

At that time, an air alert sounded in the oblast. Then the head of the Zhytomyr oblast military administration Vitaliy Bunechko reported on a missile attack on the oblast, which resulted in no casualties. He pointed out that the Russians fired two missiles from the territory of Belarus.

The command confirmed the launch of missiles from Belarus. Russian aircraft, believed to be Su-34 fighter-bombers, fired two X-59 guided missiles that hit the runway and damaged several vehicles. The personnel were not injured, as they hid in time in the shelter.