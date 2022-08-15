”Belarusian Gayun”: Russia is accumulating forces in Belarus for a massive missile attack on Ukraine

The monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" believes that Russia is accumulating significant forces in Belarus for a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

This is stated in the report of the group.

Activists, based on satellite images, compiled a list of equipment and objects located in Zyabrovka, Belarus, where an explosion occurred on August 11.

"The analysis of the situation at the airfield proves that the probability of missile attack on the territory of Ukraine does not simply persist, but it seems that preparations are underway for a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine in the coming weeks. This is also evidenced by the fact that since the last massive shelling, on July 28, not a single missile has been fired from the territory of Belarus into Ukraine," the group declares.

The group found out that there are from 10 to 14 units of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile complex, three "KASTA-2E2" and "48Я6 Podlit" radar stations, and two "Pantsir" anti-aircraft complexes. There is also an ammunition depot with at least 15-60 missiles for the S-300/400 air defense system. Activists also found out that Russian Il-76 military planes deliver missiles for the S-400 to Gomel airport, from where they are taken to Zyabrovka.