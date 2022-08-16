Russia has increased aviation activity around Ukraine. On average, there were almost 150 departures per day

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded an increase in the departures of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, Mi-24 attack helicopters, as well as Ka-52 helicopters from the territories of Belarus, Russia and occupied Crimea adjacent to Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat.

"The Air Force of Ukraine continues its measures to protect the airspace of Ukraine. Enemy aircraft currently do not fly into the area of our air defense. But at the same time, we record the aviation activity of the enemy: in a day, this is approximately one and a half hundred aircraft departures of the occupiers from the territories of Belarus, Russia and the occupied Crimea adjacent to Ukraine," he said.

In particular, the Russian aviation increased activity at the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol. Yurii Ihnat explains this by the situation after the explosions at the airfield in Saky, from where the tactical aircraft of the occupiers took off.