Russia keeps almost 800 units of aircraft around Ukraine. The grouping of helicopters has grown

Russia is increasing the number of military helicopters near Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Hnat.

"The enemy is pulling up aviation equipment from the middle of the country. Currently, there are about 430 enemy aircraft around Ukraine, but the grouping of helicopters has grown. About 360 helicopters," he noted.

At the beginning of February, before the invasion, there were about 400 planes and 250 helicopters around Ukraine. Hnat added that the Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed a lot of Russian aircraft.