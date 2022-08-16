The body of a man who was shot by the Russians was found in Kyiv oblast. His wife and son died with him

In Kyiv oblast, the body of another Ukrainian killed during the occupation was found on the road between the villages of Zdvizhivka and Blystavytsa.

This was announced by the regional police chief Andriy Nebytov.

At the end of February, the occupiers shot a car with a family trying to evacuate here. A 58-year-old man, his wife and a 17-year-old son died on the spot. His five-year-old daughter Anastasia received a bullet wound in the head, but she was miraculously saved.

The bodies of the wife and son were found in early April. The manʼs body is only now — on August 15.