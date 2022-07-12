The body of another civilian killed by the Russians was found in the Bucha district of Kyiv oblast

In the village of Blystavitsa, Kyiv oblast, the police found the body of a civilian who was killed by the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the Chief of the Kyiv Oblast Police Andrii Nebitov.

The body of the murdered man was found in the trenches of the Russians in the Bucha district. The man was buried in the forest. The murdered man was dressed in civilian clothes.

The police examined the body and sent it for forensic examination.