A manʼs body was found in a well in Kyiv oblast. Presumably, he became a victim of the invaders

In the Kyiv oblast, on the Zhytomyr highway near the village of Berezivka, a manʼs body was found in a technical well filled with water.
According to Andriy Nebytov, chief of the police of the Kyiv oblast, after examining the body, the police established that the man died at the end of February or the beginning of March, when part of the populated areas of the oblast were under the occupation of Russian troops.
- People who died during the occupation still continue to be found in the Kyiv oblast. At the end of July , the body of a man with traces of torture was found. The body was discovered next to the abandoned positions of the Russian military.
- On July 12, the body of another civilian was found in the village of Blystavitsa, who was killed by the Russian occupiers. The body was in the trenches of the Russians.