The body of another civilian tortured by the Russians was found in Kyiv oblast

The police found the body of another civilian tortured by the Russians in the village of Nove Zalissya, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

This was announced by the Chief of Police of the Kyiv Region Andrii Nebytov.

The body was discovered next to the abandoned positions of the Russian military. The hands of the deceased were tied with a rope with fastening through an iron carabiner of the towing cable. It was also wound around the deceasedʼs neck.

According to the head of the police of Kyiv oblast, everything indicates that the man was strangled before his death.