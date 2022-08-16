The court ordered Twitter to provide Elon Musk with the documents of the former head of the social network

A Delaware court has ordered Twitter to collect, review and provide Elon Musk with documents from former consumer products CEO Kayvon Beikpour.

Reuters writes about it.

Kayvon Beikpour resigned from Twitter after Musk agreed to buy the company in April. Elon Musk in his lawsuits described him as a key figure in counting the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Judge Kathleen McCormick denied Muskʼs request for access to 21 people with access to relevant information. Last week, the businessmanʼs legal team wrote a letter to McCormick asking him to compel Twitter to hand over the names of employees in order to question them.