The court ordered Twitter to provide Elon Musk with the documents of the former head of the social network

A Delaware court has ordered Twitter to collect, review and provide Elon Musk with documents from former consumer products CEO Kayvon Beikpour.
Reuters writes about it.
Kayvon Beikpour resigned from Twitter after Musk agreed to buy the company in April. Elon Musk in his lawsuits described him as a key figure in counting the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Judge Kathleen McCormick denied Muskʼs request for access to 21 people with access to relevant information. Last week, the businessmanʼs legal team wrote a letter to McCormick asking him to compel Twitter to hand over the names of employees in order to question them.
- On April 5, 2022, Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, after which the company offered him a seat on the board of directors. Musk refused and on April 14 offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but delays began in this matter. Mask failed to verify information about fake accounts.
- On July 8, he said he was refusing to buy the company, and accused Twitter of breaching the deal — because of "false data about the number of fake accounts on the platform."
- Twitter filed a lawsuit over the legality of the businessmanʼs refusal to buy it for $44 billion. Elon Musk filed a counterclaim on July 29.
- On August 7, Elon Musk called the chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. Parag Agrawal to a public debate. They will argue about the percentage of bots in the social network. "Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spammy users every day," Musk wrote.
- The court scheduled for October 17 the beginning of consideration of Twitterʼs lawsuit against Musk, in which the company demands to oblige the businessman to complete its purchase.