The Pentagon confirmed that it was Ukraine that struck the Russian airbase in Crimea

The Pentagon said that Ukraine bombed a Russian airbase near the city of Saky in occupied Crimea.

This is stated on the website of the US Ministry of Defense.

The Pentagon notes that weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States were not used in the bombing.

"That system can hurl projectiles 190 miles, which is farther than the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rounds the U.S. is supplying to Ukraine," the Pentagon notes.