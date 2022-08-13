The Pentagon confirmed that it was Ukraine that struck the Russian airbase in Crimea

The Pentagon said that Ukraine bombed a Russian airbase near the city of Saky in occupied Crimea.
This is stated on the website of the US Ministry of Defense.
The Pentagon notes that weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States were not used in the bombing.
"That system can hurl projectiles 190 miles, which is farther than the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rounds the U.S. is supplying to Ukraine," the Pentagon notes.
- On August 9, explosions rang out at the military airfield in the village of Novofedorivka near the city of Saky in the occupied Crimea. This airfield is one of the key ones for Russian aviation on the peninsula. The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the explosions occurred due to the detonation of aviation ammunition at the storage site. Initially, it was reported that the equipment and soldiers were not injured, later the occupation authorities announced that one person was killed. It is still unknown why the incident happened and who is involved in it. The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the destruction of 9 aircraft.