The Finnish branch of Amnesty International lost 400 donors after the international organization published a report with accusations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the branch, Frank Johansson.

In Finland, the Amnesty branch has about 40 000 donors. Johansson says that they will finally know the number of donors who left in early September, when they will have information about all August donations. At the same time, he added that after the publication of the report, new donors appeared among them.

Overall, Johansson assessed the losses as low, but the outcry over the report caused the largest outflow of donors in his 32-year career, the branch chairman added.

According to Johansson, the outflow of donors was caused, among other things, by the organizationʼs position on prostitution and drug policy, as well as Amnestyʼs statement that Israel practices apartheid against the Palestinians. He says that this situation makes the branch think.

Regarding the report on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Johansson believes that the international organization made a huge mistake in communication, which led to a loss of trust. The report lacked context and references to the crimes of Russian troops.