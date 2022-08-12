Ukraine returned the bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders during the war

Ukraine returned the bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders during the full-scale war.

Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for issues of missing persons, stated this on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, all these dead people were taken from different directions. Among them are fighters who were on the lists of missing persons.

Kotenko added that before the full-scale war, the bodies of dead soldiers were taken away by agreement with the leaders of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR", currently the intermediary in this matter is the Red Cross. There are no direct contacts with the Russians. The Ukrainian side transmits information about the locations where there were battles with casualties, after which the Russians go to the place to look for bodies and hand them over at a specified place at an agreed time.