Ukraine returned the bodies of another 17 defenders

Anhelina Sheremet
Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers — Ukraine returned the bodies of 17 more of its defenders.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on August 9.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleg Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.