Ukraine returned the bodies of another 17 defenders

Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers — Ukraine returned the bodies of 17 more of its defenders.
This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on August 9.
The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleg Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.
- On July 11, Kotenko reported that approximately 7,200 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Security Service, National Guardsmen and border guards are considered missing. Most of them are in captivity.
- The UN has evidence of 270 cases of abduction of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military.