More than 7 000 Ukrainian soldiers are considered missing

As of July 11, approximately 7 200 members of the Armed Forces, Security Services, National Guardsmen, and border guards are missing. Most of them are in captivity.
This was reported to Suspilne by the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Oleg Kotenko.
He explained that the list of missing persons includes defenders of Azovstal, who are currently being held in the occupied territories or in Russia. There is no connection with them, so the prisoners are included in this list.
As an example, Kotenko cites the soldiers of the 1st battalion of the 36th brigade.
"We know that they were taken to Russia. First, you need to understand how many people there are. If there are more than a hundred of them, then we understand that practically the entire battalion is in captivity. There is still no contact with them, so they are considered missing. Sooner or later they will be on the list for exchange, they will return home," said Kotenko.
- Civilians, activists, mayors, etc. are also held captive by the Russians. According to the Association of Cities of Ukraine, at least 8 heads of cities, villages and towns from Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts are being held captive by the Russians.
- The UN has evidence of 270 cases of abduction of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military.