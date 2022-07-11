More than 7 000 Ukrainian soldiers are considered missing

As of July 11, approximately 7 200 members of the Armed Forces, Security Services, National Guardsmen, and border guards are missing. Most of them are in captivity.

This was reported to Suspilne by the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Oleg Kotenko.

He explained that the list of missing persons includes defenders of Azovstal, who are currently being held in the occupied territories or in Russia. There is no connection with them, so the prisoners are included in this list.