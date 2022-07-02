8 city, village and settlement heads from three oblasts are being held captive by the Russians

As of July 2, 8 heads of cities, villages and towns from Zaporizhia, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts are in Russian captivity.

This is reported in the Association of Cities of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the information about the release from captivity of the mayor of Hola Prystan, Oleksandr Babich, has not been confirmed," the organization notes.

So now in captivity of the Russian occupiers are: