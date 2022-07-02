8 city, village and settlement heads from three oblasts are being held captive by the Russians

As of July 2, 8 heads of cities, villages and towns from Zaporizhia, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts are in Russian captivity.
This is reported in the Association of Cities of Ukraine.
"Unfortunately, the information about the release from captivity of the mayor of Hola Prystan, Oleksandr Babich, has not been confirmed," the organization notes.
So now in captivity of the Russian occupiers are:
- Yevhenii Matveyev - mayor of Dniprorudne;
- Oleksandr Shmyhol — village head of Vilkhivka;
- Oleksandr Babych — Mayor of Holaya Prystan;
- Ihor Kolykhaev—Mayor of Kherson;
- Valentyna Kostenko — head of the village of Velyki Kopany;
- Dmytro Liakhno— village head of Hornostaivka;
- Serhiy Khilchenko — village head of Khrestivka;
- Petro Zbarovskyi is the village head of Novotroitske.
- On June 28, it became known that the Russians captured the mayor of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhaev. He was searched, after which he was taken to an unknown destination. Previously, Kolykhaev refused to cooperate with the occupiers but remained in the city.