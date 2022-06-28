The Russian military detained the mayor of Kherson Ihor Kolykhaiev.

This was briefly announced by his adviser Halyna Lyashevska. Details of the detention are still unknown.

At the end of April, Oleksandr Kobets, a deputy of the city council, was "appointed" mayor of occupied Kherson.

Kolykhayev reported on April 25 that armed people entered the building of the Kherson City Council, took away keys, changed council protection to the. The next day, the staff was introduced to the "new head of administration" and offered to cooperate with the occupiers. Kolykhaiev stated that he refused the offer, but remained to live in Kherson.