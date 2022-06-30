The UN has evidence of 270 cases of abduction of civilian Ukrainians by the Russian military

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has evidence of 270 cases of abduction of civilian Ukrainians by the Russian military.

This was stated by the head of the mission Matilda Bogner.

"We currently have documented evidence of 270 cases of abduction and detention of civilians by the Russian military," she said.

According to Bogner, the UN is actively working on these cases and calls on Russia to release the people. "We also call on the international community to engage in dialogue with Russia and demand the release of civilian prisoners," she added.