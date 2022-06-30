The UN has evidence of 270 cases of abduction of civilian Ukrainians by the Russian military

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has evidence of 270 cases of abduction of civilian Ukrainians by the Russian military.
This was stated by the head of the mission Matilda Bogner.
"We currently have documented evidence of 270 cases of abduction and detention of civilians by the Russian military," she said.
According to Bogner, the UN is actively working on these cases and calls on Russia to release the people. "We also call on the international community to engage in dialogue with Russia and demand the release of civilian prisoners," she added.
- On June 29, a mission of the United Nations Office for Human Rights published a report on human rights violations during the war in Ukraine, covering the period from February 24 to May 15. The UN report confirmed the killings of civilians in 30 Ukrainian cities. In addition, the UN is aware of 108 possible cases of sexual violence, including 78 rapes. UN experts during this period recorded the deaths of 3,924 civilians and injuries to 4,444 people, although there are many more victims.