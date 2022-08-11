The General Staff changed the name of the project to evacuate the bodies of dead soldiers from “Evacuation 200” to “On the Shield”

The General Staff changed the name of the humanitarian project to evacuate the bodies of fallen soldiers from "Evacuation 200" to "On the shield".

This is reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

This initiative was put forward by veterans and volunteers. They suggested replacing the Soviet conditional coding "cargo 200" with the phraseology "On the shield".

"Our fallen defenders are individuals, the pride and honor of the State, not some "cargo 200", and every death of a defender of Ukraine is a tragedy for all of Ukraine," the General Staff stated.