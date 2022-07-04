Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk: Ukraine has already returned the bodies of 400 dead soldiers

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk reported that during the full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine returned the bodies of 400 dead soldiers. A similar amount was given to the Russians.

She announced this on the air of the telethon.

Vereshchuk noted that Russia does not want to show the process of exchanging the bodies of dead soldiers.

"Russia does not want to show its citizens mass transfers of bodies, they understand the explosion it will lead to, so they do it almost secretly, they do it without advertising, and they try not to transfer bodies to us," she explained.

Vereshchuk also said that there is a problem with the identification of bodies, since Ukraine conducts all examinations according to European standards, while the Russians do not.

"And in the future, this will be a big problem, because the genetic examinations they conduct will definitely not match, and we may not see the lists of the bodies that they will even hand over to us. This is a problem, but we are also thinking about how to solve it," she emphasized.