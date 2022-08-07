Police: More than 270 bodies of those killed in the Russian invasion are in morgues of Kyiv oblast, most of them are unidentified

More than 270 bodies of the dead from various oblasts of Ukraine, including the bodies of Azovstal defenders, arrived at the morgues of Kyiv oblast. The bodies have been examined, but most of them remain unidentified.

This is reported by the police of Kyiv oblast.

These bodies arrived between June 15 and July 27. In order to identify the dead, investigators and a special telephone number for searching for relatives have been identified in the investigative department of the Kyiv oblast police.

Those looking for loved ones should send a message via Viber, WhatsApp or Telegram to the number +380936684014. The message must include:

Surname, patronymic and date of birth of the wanted person.

Height, shoe size, clothing size.

The presence of jewelry (wedding rings, chains, pendants, tokens, crosses, watches, etc.).

Photo of the missing person.

Tattoo (detailed description, photo).

Special signs of appearance (large gaps between the teeth, false teeth, missing teeth, plates inserted into the bones, missing or fused fingers or toes).

Personal belongings and documents that could be with the person (phones, passport, driverʼs license, etc.).

The phone number used by the missing person.

Contact personʼs phone number.

During the last month, Ukraine returned the bodies of more than 100 of its defenders to the controlled territory.