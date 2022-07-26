Ukraine returned 25 bodies of fallen defenders

Ukraine has returned the bodies of another 25 of its defenders, the Ministry of Reintegration reports.

"Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers. Ukraine returned the bodies of another 25 of its defenders. The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Oleh Kotenko, and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. The process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," the message states.

The department does not disclose the details of the exchange.