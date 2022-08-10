Russian shelling of Bakhmut killed at least six people. Three were injured

Around 11:40 a.m. on August 10, the Russians opened fire on the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast. At least six people died, three more were injured.
This was announced by the head of Donetsk oblast military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Russian troops fired multiple rocket launchers at a residential quarter of the city. Pavlo Kyrylenko once again called on civilians to evacuate.
He showed the consequences of enemy shelling.
- From August 11, a special mode of entry, exit and movement of vehicles will be in effect in Donetsk oblast. Currently, there are active battles in the region with Russian invaders, who continue to shell cities, civilian infrastructure, and even convoys of people who are evacuating. Mandatory evacuation has been underway in the region since the beginning of August. As of August 10, more than 3,000 citizens were evacuated, including almost 600 children and 1,400 women.