Russian shelling of Bakhmut killed at least six people. Three were injured

Around 11:40 a.m. on August 10, the Russians opened fire on the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast. At least six people died, three more were injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk oblast military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian troops fired multiple rocket launchers at a residential quarter of the city. Pavlo Kyrylenko once again called on civilians to evacuate.

He showed the consequences of enemy shelling.