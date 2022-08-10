From August 11, a special entry and exit regime will be in effect in the Donetsk oblast. What does it mean?

From August 11, a special mode of entry, exit and movement of vehicles will be in effect in the Donetsk oblast.

The head of the oblast military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, stated that the relevant order was issued by the commander of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces, the Colonel-General, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The special regime will provide for two main conditions:

it is prohibited to take out of the oblast special equipment that can be used for defense purposes (excavators, tractors, trawlers, etc.);

the ban on the entry and movement of vehicles carrying alcoholic beverages and alcohol-based substances for sale, except for medicines and disinfectants, continues.

"This step is aimed at strengthening our defense capabilities. A special regime is established for the period of martial law, in accordance with the legislation," Kyrylenko explained.