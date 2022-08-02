“Mandatory evacuation” from Donetsk oblast: the Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, stated that people will not be forced to leave

Residents of Donetsk oblast will not be forced to evacuate from it: citizens who refuse to leave take personal responsibility for their lives and the lives of their children.
This was reported by the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, on August 1.
She informed that the logistics for "mandatory evacuation" have already been established, many oblasts are ready to accept displaced persons and an algorithm of actions has already been developed for them:
- contact the hotlines of the Donetsk Oblast Office or use the appropriate chatbots;
- on the basis of an appeal, they will come to the personʼs home, help them get together and take them to the evacuation site;
- dispatch from the danger zone: evacuation by trains and buses;
- during the trip they will help to issue an internal migrantʼs certificate;
- upon arrival, the person will be met, the first financial assistance from the state will be issued.
On July 30, Iryna Vereshchuk announced the mandatory evacuation of Donetsk Oblast, which is completely without gas supply, before the heating season. She referred to Article 33 of the Code of Civil Protection of the Population, which mentions exactly this form of evacuation as mandatory. According to Vereshchuk, we are talking about the evacuation of 200 000-220 000 people, including 52 000 children. She emphasized that there is a place to accommodate them, there are schools for teaching children. The government also understands that people have no money, so it takes care of their social security.