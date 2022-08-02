“Mandatory evacuation” from Donetsk oblast: the Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, stated that people will not be forced to leave

Residents of Donetsk oblast will not be forced to evacuate from it: citizens who refuse to leave take personal responsibility for their lives and the lives of their children.

This was reported by the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, on August 1.

She informed that the logistics for "mandatory evacuation" have already been established, many oblasts are ready to accept displaced persons and an algorithm of actions has already been developed for them: