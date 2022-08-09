15 people, whose bodies could not be identified, were buried in Bucha. Among them are 14 men and one woman. This is how it was

In Bucha (Kyiv oblast), 15 people whose bodies could not be identified, were buried. Among them are 14 men and one woman. The bodies of eight men were found in the neighboring village of Myrotske — they were tortured and shot by the Russian military during the occupation. All the bodies have traces of torture.

Babelʼs correspondent Kamila Hrabchuk visited the scene.

At least 458 Ukrainians died in the Bucha community during the Russian invasion and occupation. As of August 9, specialists have determined that 419 people were killed, the bodies of 116 of them were found in a mass grave near the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called. Among the dead were 12 children—most of them were shot in cars.